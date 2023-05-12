Poco F Series: affordable power for gamers and video enthusiasts

Listen to the audio version of the article

New round of announcements for the Xiaomi brand, which presents itself at the launch appointment of the two new smartphones of the F series with numbers now consolidated on a global scale (in 2021 there were 23 million units shipped in over 90 markets). For Poco, which shares production resources and after-sales structures with the parent company (products, sales and marketing are instead independent), the opportunity is therefore useful to reaffirm its candidacy in a market that is experiencing a phase anything but brilliant (worldwide smartphone sales fell by 9.1% in 2022 compared to the previous year, while in Italy they increased by 2.7%) and which is particularly rewarding medium-high-end devices ( devices with a memory capacity greater than 256 GB recorded an increase of 19% and represent 41% of total revenue).

The main news

Also thanks to the extension of the life cycle of a smartphone in the hands of an average user, the new models of the F Series claim a status of premium smartphone (even if the prices are in the medium-high range) thanks to performances that should make them particularly attractive for the most demanding gamers, photography lovers and digital creatives in general. The Poco F5 Pro, specifically, is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the first flagship of the manufacturer to have an Amoled DotDisplay technology display with WQHD + resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Poco F5 puts the title on the plate first smart phone to see the market with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip on board. Prices range from 579.90 euros (for the version with 8 Gb of Ram and 256 Gbytes of storage space) to 649.90 euros for the Pro model and from 429.90 to 479.90 euros for the F5 model.

The news of Poco F Series Photogallery19 photos View

The new top of the range with Amoled screen

The Pro model, as confirmed by the spokesmen for the Chinese brand, enters the field with the aim of being one of the best devices for gaming and viewing content from mobile devices. The characteristics of the 6.67-inch screen, which promises to specify a peak brightness at the limit of 1400 nits and image sharpness that is almost double that of a conventional Full HD+ display, are paired with the aforementioned Qualcomm Soc to ensure maximum responsiveness of the terminal in any game situation and at the same time low energy consumption. The smartphone is also equipped with LiquidCool 2.0 technology with a highly efficient vapor chamber that improves performance by dissipating heat efficiently and helping to extend the life of the 5160mAh battery, rechargeable to 50% in just 30 minutes with the wireless charger 30W supplied. As for the sector dedicated to video imaging, the declared strength is shooting in 8K, with the OIS and EIS systems to ensure image stability especially in dynamic scenes such as sports or at musical events. The first fruits of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip One of the peculiarities of the Poco F5, thanks to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, is in general that of guaranteeing maximum operational fluidity even when switching from one application to another, from online navigation to video calls to finish with live streaming.

The Dot screen

6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display offers 93.4% screen-to-body ratio to raise the level of experience when enjoying YouTube movies or Netflix series while eye protection system Low Blue Light Ex certified by SGS makes watching any content less straining on the eyes and visually pleasing. The main camera of this smartphone works with a 64 megapixel sensor directly supported by the CPU, which makes the setting and shooting speed decidedly above average. The resolution of the video footage, unlike the Pro model, stops at 4K but in any case benefits from the OIS and EIS systems to reduce the blurring effects caused by the movement of the phone. Finally, like the Pro version, the Poco F5 base also has a long-lasting battery that uses a 67W turbo charge to fully recharge in about 50 minutes.