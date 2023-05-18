POCO presents the new Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro smartphones designed for gamers [prezzo, specifiche, foto ] • Techzilla

POC today presented the new F5 series, consisting of two new smartphones designed for the most demanding gamers, photography lovers and technology enthusiasts.

POCO has always explored the frontiers of technology to understand, develop and provide its fans with what they most desire.

sold by

Through 5 years of exploration and continuous refinements to its flagship line, POCO has given birth to two new devices that offer a world of possibilities. Powered by the processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, POCO F5 Pro is POCO’s first all-rounder flagship equipped with a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay; while, to offer a super-fast gaming experience, the POCO F5 speedster wins the title of first smartphone released on global markets to hold a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing of POCO Global explains:

“Designed for tech fans who want the best cutting-edge technology, we have created two devices that make gaming, photography and video content creation and using multiple apps at the same time easier and more enjoyable. POCO F5 is a fantastic choice for those who consider gaming as their top priority, while POCO F5 Pro, especially in the 512GB version, is the perfect choice for users with pro needs.”

LITTLE F5 Pro

Aiming to be one of the best devices for gaming and viewing content, POCO F5 Pro offers visual experiences beyond all expectations. The display AMOLED WQHD+ 120Hz ultra clear is characterized by 1400 nits (peak brightness) and 68 billion true-to-life colors.

The sharpness is almost double compared to that of an FHD+ display and reveals more detail than ever before: from raindrops on flowers to the nuances of appetizing food, down to the subtle details, the reproduced images are extraordinary. In addition, the in-house developed super touch makes gaming more stable and precise, increasing the chances of winning.

With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, LITTLE F5 Pro boasts low power consumption while maintaining high performance. The smartphone is equipped with technology LiquidCool 2.0 with a highly efficient vapor chamber and intelligent stabilization technology FEAS 2.2 of the chassis. This advanced technology improves performance by dissipating heat efficiently and helping to extend battery and device life.

POCO F5 Pro also features a stable and fast camera, allowing you to produce very sharp shots. The images are more beautiful than ever, with high definition rendering and a range of P3 colors 25% wider than sRGB2. Also, the device supports video shooting in 8K, with OIS and EIS systems to ensure the stability of the videos, especially in fast and dynamic shooting situations such as sports or during musical performances and events3.

Last but not least, the 5160mAh battery is capable of providing power throughout the day and offers a multiple choice of fast charging methods, making POCO F5 Pro a reliable companion day and night. When you need a break to recharge, in about 30 minutes, the 30W wireless charger will bring your phone to 50%, while the technology of 67W turbo charging can recharge the phone to the same level in 15 minutes4.

LITTLE F5

The first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 on global markets, POCO F5, was created expressly for technology enthusiasts and mobile gaming. POCO F5 offers robust and smooth performance even when switching between apps, from scrolling and navigating to video calling and live streaming viewing. The Antutu score of the brand new 5G chipset is 31% higher to that of the previous generation, an unbeatable score even if we consider some famous 8 series chipsets. To offer a better gaming experience, the Vapor Chamber with vapor channels of the technology LiquidCool 2.0 absorbs heat generated by chipset overheating and improves heat dissipation by 35%.

The device offers users a comfortable viewing experience and optimal multitasking app, even during long gaming sessions and days of intense use, enjoying their favorite content on the display 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay. The screen-to-body ratio of 93.4% creates a truly immersive experience, whether it’s watching YouTube, Netflix or any other streaming channel. Thanks to the 1920Hz PWM dimming and the SGS certified Low Blue Light Ex eye protection system, any content is also visually pleasing.

POCO F5 provides a 64MP main camera equipped with numerous functions and filters. Since the advanced processing system of the camera is supported by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, the camera setup and shutter speed is significantly higher. In addition, 4K video recording benefits from OIS and EIS systems, which reduce blurring caused by phone movement, allowing you to capture meaningful memories with family, friends and your pets. For a better user experience, POCO offers a choice of filters and frames that meet users’ aesthetic needs and preferences to capture amazing shots.

With so many features and apps to use, excellent battery life is a priority for the LITTLE F5, so that its users can say goodbye to charging anxiety. Thanks to 67W turbo chargingthe device has a super-fast charge time, returning the battery to 100% in 50 minutes6.

Availability and price

POCO F5 Pro and POCO F5 are available today on mi.com and po.co. POCO F5 Pro is available in black and white colors and in three configurations:

8GB+256GB, starting at €579.90;

12GB+256GB starting from €629.90;

12GB+512GB starting from €649.90.

POCO F5 is available in white, blue, and black colors in two configurations:

8GB+256GB, starting at €429.90;

12GB+256GB starting from €479.90;

Furthermore, from today 9 May at 15.00 until 16 May at 23.59, both smartphones will be available in an early bird offer.

POCO F5 Pro will be available for purchase at:

€479.90 for the 8GB+256GB variant;

€499.90, for the 12GB+256GB version;

€549.90 for the 12GB+512GB version, exclusively on mi.com and po.co

POCO F5 will be available for purchase at:

€379.90 for the 8GB+256GB configuration;

€399.90, for the 12GB+256GB configuration;

sold by

sold by

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!