Podcast by Matteo Scandolin: our review…

Despite the emergence of increasingly gaudy and full-featured social networks, or perhaps precisely in reaction to this phenomenon, attention to audio continues unabated, quite the contrary.

Witness, for example, the birth of LOUD, the app based on voice messages. In addition to a certain buzz in the universe of podcasts. Just think of the fact that YouTube Music will soon host them too. Or the new Spotify feature, which allows radio broadcasters to turn streaming episodes into monetizable podcasts.

In short, the podcast universe (but it shouldn’t be said podcasting?) fascinates an ever-increasing number of peopleand today even the less literate know that, to produce one do-it-yourselfthere’s no need to go to a recording studio, or go on a shopping spree.

But how to move?

Podcast by Matteo Scandolin

On Tech Princess we have reviewed worthy volumes on podcasting on several occasions.

Some addressed technical issues. Others, which we have recently told you about, have focused on the contents (the podcast is still a narrative, albeit a hybrid one, and therefore indebted to literature but also to the radio, without underestimating the fundamental aspect of the narrative tool, the voice) .

However perhaps an agile volume was missing which, with simple language (and not without irony), would give a quick overview of all aspects of the subject.

This void has been filled by Podcastwritten by Matteo Scandolin and published by Apogeo in January 2023.

The comprehensiveness of the book is already expressed by its subtitle: Guide to creation, publication and promotion.

The peculiarities of the podcast

In the first of seven chapters of PodcastScandolin (who is instinctively sympathetic to us for the various quotations from Francesco Guccini, including the sentence in the exergue) investigates the peculiarity of the podcastafter having told us when and how it was born.

He identifies its strengths, including the relationship of intimacy and trust that is established with the listener, which Rossella Pivanti had already told us about. Nice resource, sure. But also a great responsibility.

However, the limits of podcasts are also revealed: it is not an easy undertaking, for example, to make a story credible with the sole force of the voice and story-telling.

How to do

The central part of the volume, from chapters 2 to 5, deals with the realization of our product.

Chapter 2 focuses on a series of aspects which, if underestimated or even ignored, will result in a poor product appeal. Therefore, the periodicity of publication to choose, the language to be used, and the paratextual aspects such as the title, the cover and any trailer are examined.

Not to mention the music, often looted without paying attention to the delicate area of ​​copyright.

Chapter 3 is an important overview of the necessary instrumentation. Where you will discover the differences between a USB microphone and an XLR one, between closed, open and semi-closed headphones, etc.

But the recording of a raw episode does not correspond to the finished product: this is what Matteo Scandolin explains to us in the fourth chapter of Podcastdedicated to post-production (or editing, if you prefer).

The fifth chapter (which perhaps should have anticipated the fourth, but never mind) tells us everything about recording. And it reveals whether the rumor that several independent podcast creators record inside a home closet is urban legend or truth.

And then?

In the end, in chapters 6 and 7 of his PodcastMatteo Scandolin talks about what happens next, once our podcast is ready and recorded.

Chapter 6 guides us to publication, teaching us which are the main listening platforms, and illustrating the main characteristics of each one.

While the seventh and final chapter deals with a question that should further increase the curiosity of all those who would like to approach this world.

The question we try to answer is: can you make money with a podcast or not? And if so, how many and in what ways?

Good news: unlike the skeptic Andrea Ciraolo, who we interviewed was skeptical about the possibility of making podcasting a source of income, Scandolin seems to agree with Gianpiero Kesten. Who, on the same subject, answered us in the manner of Gene Wilder in Frankenstein Junior: It can be done!