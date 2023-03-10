Which podcast host is right for you?

The range of podcasts is constantly increasing and with it the possibilities for podcast hosting. But what is that actually and why do you need a podcast hoster? We explain what the many podcast hosting platforms on the market are all about and give tips on how to find the right podcast hosting for you.

Podcast Hosting Tasks

Do you have an idea for a company podcast or would you like to enhance your marketing with your own podcast? Then sooner or later you will not only have to think about the right podcast platform on which you want to publish your podcast, e.g. B. Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You also need a podcast hoster. There you upload the files of your podcast recordings in order to integrate the individual episodes into the various podcast platforms using RSS feeds. The podcast hosting platform ensures that your podcast is always available and can be played without problems, even if it is viewed frequently.

Of course, you can also host your podcast yourself, i.e. save it yourself on a server or in the cloud and make it available for external calls. To do this, however, you need a certain amount of technical know-how and you need to be able to ensure that your hosting does not immediately collapse when there are high numbers of users and that it is protected against harmful attacks. In addition to the required storage space and the automatic creation of an RSS feed, professional podcast hosting platforms also offer generated embed codes and players for integrating individual podcast episodes on your website and statistics on the usage behavior of your listeners.

Good to know: Podcast Hoster or Podcast Host?

While the podcast hoster is comparable to the hosting provider, e.g. B. a website, the podcast host is the person who is responsible for and presents the podcast. A crucial difference.

How to Find the Right Podcast Hosting Platform

Before we introduce you to some podcast hosting platforms, we would like to give you these tips for choosing the right podcast hosting:

Most podcast hosts offer a free basic version or a trial version. Before you decide on a long-term paid subscription, you should take advantage of this offer. You can even test several platforms at the same time for free and only then decide on the podcast hoster that you liked the most.

Would you like to display your podcast episodes on your website? Then test the integration of the player provided by your podcast hoster in advance.

Does the podcast host offer a simple and direct way of publishing your podcast on the podcast platforms of your choice via RSS feed?

What usage statistics are collected and processed for you? Are they sufficient for your purposes?

Which subscription model will you need in the long term? What are the costs?

How good is the support of the podcast hoster? Is there a chat function or a hotline for customers in Germany?

How safe is your data with the podcast hoster? Where are the servers located and does the hosting provider follow GDPR regulations?

7 Podcast Hosting Platforms Compared

We have selected 7 hosting platforms from the wealth of podcast hosters, which we would like to present to you in detail:

Podigee

Podigee is a trustworthy podcast hoster with servers in Germany and guaranteed GDPR compliant. With Podigee you can publish your podcast on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Amazon with just a few clicks, receive meaningful statistics and can even optimize the audio quality of your recording directly during upload. The integration of the podcast on your own website via web player can be adapted to your own corporate identity depending on the paid subscription. Podigee’s basic plan starts at €12 per month. For those who e.g. For example, if you want a podcast player with company branding, more than 4 hours of content per month or podcast teasers to publish on social media, it costs just €25 per month. Podigee is one of the more expensive providers, but scores with a user-friendly user interface, a free test phase and good support.

Podcaster.de

Also from Germany, but much cheaper is the podcast hoster podcaster.de. The simple basic package for up to 3 podcasts and up to approx. 5 hours of audio material per month is already available for €5 per month. Podcaster.de advertises the easy publication of podcasts on social media, Spotify and Apple Podcasts and the simultaneous use of a blog. You can test whether Podcaster.de suits you for 30 days free of charge.

PodBean

PodBean is a podcast hoster from the very beginning and has been on the market since 2006. The company is based in New York and all communication on the platform is therefore only available in English. PodBean promotes the latest features and capabilities in podcast hosting and easy publishing to social media and podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. PodBean also offers built-in monetization tools such as a sponsorship marketplace to connect with advertisers, a patron program for supporters of your podcast, and selling premium podcast content through the PodBean app. The basic version of PodBean is free and includes 5 hours of audio per month and 100 GB of bandwidth. If you want more, you can choose between 3 different subscriptions.

libsyn

Another podcast hoster from the very beginning is Libsyn, also based in the USA. The user interface and support are therefore only available in English. All 3 subscription plans include easy podcast publishing to major podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, insightful stats, unlimited bandwidth, a customizable podcast player, and monetization tools like podcast ads. Unfortunately, Libsyn does not have a test version or a free basic version. For this, Libsyn offers various options for video podcasting in addition to hosting audio podcasts.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a streaming platform and podcast hosting platform in one. SoundCloud is particularly popular with artists and musicians for uploading and sharing new pieces of music. Podcasts can also be hosted on SoundCloud and published via RSS feed on SoundCloud itself and other podcast platforms such as Apple’s. SoundCloud is available to listeners free of charge in the browser version and as an app.

Soundwise

Soundwise is aimed at audio producers who want to earn money with audio books, audio courses and other paid content. Paid audio files are offered to end customers via the Soundwise app, whereby you as the podcast host can set the prices for your audio offers yourself. Marketing functions such as discount campaigns are also possible via Soundwise. A free test is possible for 14 days. Soundwise is based in the US, so communication and support are only available in English.

Chaste

Castos is of particular interest to WordPress users for their own websites. With the in-house and free WordPress plugin Seriously Simple Podcasting from Castos, podcast episodes can be managed directly in WordPress and played with a selection of players. As a podcast hoster, the basic version of Castos offers the hosting of an unlimited number of podcasts and podcast episodes. Higher-priced plans also include video hosting. In a free test you can try out whether the offers of the US company are suitable for you. Support and user interface are only available in English.