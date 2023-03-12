Strategies and tips for good podcast marketing

Podcasts are more and more an important part of the content marketing strategy of companies, as they offer many opportunities to market products and services or one’s own expertise. And they are particularly user-friendly and comparatively easy and inexpensive to produce. Read the article to find out exactly what podcast marketing is, what its goals are, what distinguishes good podcast marketing and how you can develop a strategy for your own podcast marketing.

What is podcast marketing?

Podcast marketing is part of content marketing, i.e. the marketing of company offers and products using content: Relevant, interesting and informative content is provided by the company that is of interest to potential or existing customers. Content marketing includes corporate podcasts, e.g. B. also company blogs or video blogs.

Why is podcast marketing so successful?

Podcasts are an important part of today’s “media on demand” culture, in which media content is consumed as needed from streaming providers, in media libraries or on video portals. They also offer an important counterpoint to our screen-fixated everyday world, because when you listen to a podcast you don’t stare at a screen all the time and you also have your hands free. Podcasts can therefore be listened to in a relaxed manner in very different situations: on long train or car journeys, when commuting to work, in the bath, when chilling on the sofa or even when cooking, cleaning or repairing a bicycle.

And that’s not all: With a smartphone in your pocket, high-performance mobile Internet and the option to download, there’s usually nothing standing in the way of using it, even in remote locations. However, podcasts are not only consumer-friendly and popular, they are also comparatively simple and inexpensive to produce and distribute. Platforms like iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts make publishing easier and text-based, inexpensive audio tools like Audiate make recording, editing and creating podcasts easier than ever.

Podcast Marketing Goals

Podcast marketing is used for customer care and customer loyalty. Your podcast content identifies you as an expert on topics your company stands for. With them, you build trust in your services and products among your target group and promote the reputation of your company. In the podcast you can describe your products and services in more detail, respond to selected topics and questions from your listeners, offer additional information and thus retain existing customers over the long term and win new customers. The ultimate goal of every marketing activity, including podcast marketing, is to increase your company’s sales and permanently secure your entrepreneurial success.

Characteristics of good podcast marketing

Good podcasts for marketing purposes are:

not a one-off marketing activity. Their main feature is a regular appearance over a long period of time.

relevant for the target group, offer added value and are thematically closely linked to the company’s offer.

not just a commercial, should be entertaining and fun.

professionally produced and have a very good sound quality.

pleasant to hear. You don’t necessarily need professional speakers, but the speakers should be easy to listen to and should speak fluently.

authentic and show the people behind the company.

convince in terms of content and use good storytelling so that the listener stays with you until the end.

Tip: When recording, make sure you choose the right microphone and these 10 tips for good sound recording.

Step by step to podcast marketing

Due to their popularity, the range of podcasts is already huge. So before you embark on your podcasting adventure, it’s important to invest time in research, preparation, and strategy. You should note these points:

fitness: Do your corporate offerings fit an audio format? Or do you primarily need visual elements to present your offer, e.g. B. Designer and prefer to use a format like video marketing or your own YouTube channel? Research: Find out which podcasts are already available for your offer. Find a niche and topic that resonates with your business, is promising, and has enough substance for a podcast series. resources: Think about your resources. Do you have enough time and the right equipment to produce new podcasts on a regular basis? Of course, you can also record several podcasts at the same time and then publish them at a later time. concept: Before you start producing your first podcast episode, you need a general concept. In it, record the overarching topic of your podcast and the desired target group and target group approach. Make sure that your podcast marketing fits well into your existing corporate communications. Format: How long do you want your podcast episodes to be? How often do you want to publish? Is only one speaker heard, are they talking to employees, interviewing experts or discussions? Do you want to invite guests or cooperate with influencers? There are many format options for podcasts. editorial schedule: Create an editorial plan for the first few episodes of your podcast. Make sure your podcast has a common thread and cover topics that you are an expert on and that you also cover on your website, blog, newsletter or social media. Reflect your overall podcast theme in each episode. Call to Action: What do you want to achieve with your podcast? Do you want your listeners to continue reading on your website, subscribe to the podcast, buy or test a product, or provide feedback and questions? Always connect your podcast with a call to action in which you ask your listeners to take an action. Marketing: You can produce the best podcast, but without the right promotion, nobody might hear it. The strategy of your podcast marketing also includes a marketing strategy. Promote your podcast on social media and embed it on your website. See the following section for more marketing tips.

It may sound a bit absurd, but podcast marketing also needs a marketing strategy. For reach, you need to market your podcast well. Choose a podcast platform that works reliably, is well known and already has many users, such as iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Make your podcast known on your company’s already established channels: Use social media marketing for your podcast, embed it on your website and announce it in the newsletter. Check whether ads like Google Ads or advertising on social media are worthwhile for you.

For each podcast episode, create a subpage on your website that you optimize for search engines with keywords. Even if podcasts are for listening, you should include accompanying visual material here to generate attention. These can be topic-relevant illustrations, photos of the interlocutor or the recording environment that encourage clicking on the podcast episode. Offer a summary or synopsis of the podcast in text form.

Podcast Marketing and Business Promotion

How and where do you place advertising for your product or company in the podcast? At this point we would like to emphasize that a podcast for marketing purposes must not be a commercial. The focus should be on entertainment and information. Nevertheless, you naturally want to link the podcast to your offer or service. You have two options for this:

Either you place advertising for your company separate from the actual podcast, similar to a radio commercial, or the speaker refers to your offer quite organically in the podcast – the latter is less intrusive for many listeners and promises greater acceptance. Of course, you can also very well link your advertising message with a call to action. Place your self-promotion at the beginning or end of the podcast episode, or in the middle.

Now it’s your turn. We hope you enjoy podcasting!