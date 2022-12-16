The Pokémon Company Group has just made one of those announcements that monopolizes the world of pop culture: a new Pokémon animated series will soon be aired that will follow a plot and characters never seen before, including the two protagonists who in the original language version their names are Liko and Roy.

The new series will debut in all or the world starting from 2023 and will obviously be closely linked to the last video game released: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. At the center of the narrative there will in fact be Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, which are the starting Pokémon of the game. They will be joined by the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in a chromatic version. Obviously the plot will revolve around the theme of travel, as per tradition, and will show settings and creatures that players have come to know with Scarlet and Violet.

This new series will make its debut at the conclusion of the current season of the Pokémon cartoons, Pokémon Super Expeditions, in which Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu win the Tournament of Eight Pros of the World Tournament for the crowning. On the other hand, with the crowning of Ash’s dream, it was inevitable that we would go in search of a new narrative arc, perhaps a narrative that would bind to a new generation of viewers, trying as always to unite the transmedia narrative between video games and TV series, without obviously forget about the playing cards, loved by children and collectors.

However, if you’ve been following Ash’s epic since the 90s, don’t despair. After the historic victory of the World Championship it is obviously time for the lap of honour. To celebrate his journey will be aired special collection of episodes at the end of the series Pokémon Super Exploration. These episodes will see the return of Pokémon and historical characters, including Misty and Brock, and will give a taste of what the future has in store for the strongest Trainer in the world in this final chapter of the saga of Ash and his Pikachu. The new episodes of the series Pokémon Super explorations they air on K2 at 9am every Saturday. Fans can also catch up on previous episodes on demand on Discovery+.

The “changing of the guard” is a very delicate moment when historical franchises like this are involved and introducing new narrative strands and new characters is not an easy task, Disney knows it well with all the tribulations they have had for Star Wars. We’re talking about a series with 25 seasons that has aired more than 1000 episodes and that has actually raised an entire generation, actually at least two. It will therefore be very interesting to understand how the public will welcome Liko and Roy, which will probably also be a way to direct the tone and style of the games of the future.