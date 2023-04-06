Home Technology Pokémon co-owner Creatures Inc. is making major executive-level changes – Gamereactor
Creatures Inc., one of the co-owners of the Pokémon brand, appears to be laying out a series of big changes at the executive level. As detailed by Serebii.net owner Joe Merrick and reported by VGC, the Japanese company will be searching for a new CEO and executive vice president.

Current CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara is said to be stepping down from Creatures Inc, but he will stay on as CEO/President of The Pokémon Company, which means we’ll likely be looking forward to Pokémon Presents shows in the future.

Otherwise, executive vice president Hirokazu Tanaka is also leaving Creatures Inc., though it was not mentioned whether he would remain associated with the Pokémon brand.

What we do know is that Yuji Kitano will succeed Ishihara as Creatures Inc.’s CEO, and Tomaka Komura will be named the new executive vice president.

