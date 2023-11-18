Pokémon Company Announces New TCG Set: Paldean Fates Launches January 26, 2024

The Pokémon Company Announces Release of New TCG Set “Paldean Fates” Based on Scarlet & Violet

The Pokémon Company has announced the exciting release of a new TCG set based on the popular Scarlet & Violet series. The new set, titled Paldean Fates, is set to launch on January 26, 2024, and is expected to delight Pokémon fans worldwide.

Paldean Fates is a 240-card set that is confirmed to contain over 100 Shiny Pokémon, including popular characters such as Shiny Pikachu, Tinkaton, Ceruledge, and Dondozo. Additionally, the set will feature ancient and future Pokémon predecessors Great Tusk and Iron Treads, as well as Shiny Tera Pokémon predecessors Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra.

Fans eager to get their hands on these exciting new cards can now pre-order them through Pokémon Center. In addition to individual booster packs, fans also have the option to purchase a Booster Bundle containing six Paldean Fates boosters, as well as an Elite Trainer Bundle priced at £49.99. The Elite Trainer Bundle includes 11 Paldean Fates boosters, a full-art Shiny promo featuring Shiny Mimikyu card, and 45 energy cards.

To get a sneak peek at what the new booster packs look like, fans can check out the Pokémon Company’s Twitter page here.

With the launch of Paldean Fates, Pokémon enthusiasts can look forward to expanding their card collection and discovering exciting new Pokémon characters and abilities. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to pre-order these highly anticipated new TCG cards and add them to your collection today!