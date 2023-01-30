Home Technology Pokémon Crimson & Violet’s new Tera-Raid event is dedicated to Armarouge and Ceruledge. – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor
After last weekend, when Pokémon Crimson and Violet players were able to get Grynnia, now a new Tera-Raid event is taking over Game Freak’s game, though this time it won’t be about Pokémon that can’t be found organically in Paldea .

This time the event will revolve around two new ninth-generation PokémonArmarougeandCeruledgeExpand.Yes, both evolutionary forms areCharcadet, but with one feature, so far only one of them can be obtained in each version (without exchanging, of course). Armarouge is exclusive to Scarlet, and Ceruledge is exclusive to Violet.

Both will appear in four-star and five-star Tera-Raids in both versions of the game, which is a great chance to get a Pokémon from another version of the game. Remember, to get them into the game, you have to get an item (armor) from the NPC in Zapapico village, he will give you auspicious armor (get Armarouge) or malicious armor (evolve Ceruledge) in exchange for ten pieces of Bronzol or ten pieces of Sinistea. Once we have the armor, we can give it to the Pokémon and it will evolve to the next level.

The next Tera-Raid Battle (Valentine’s Day) will revolve aroundTandemausExpand. We will bring you the well-known details.

