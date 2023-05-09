Home » Pokémon developer is working on a new action-adventure game – Project Bloom – Gamereactor
Game Freak has made a lot of different games in its 30+ year history, but it’s without a doubt the developer of most of the big Pokémon games. Still, it has the potential to turn a new page.

Take-Two’s small publishing label Private Division, which gave us The Outer Worlds, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, has announced that it has teamed up with Game Freak for an action-adventure game code-named Project Bloom, set in an all-new universe.As if the accompanying concept art wasn’t clear enough, Game Freak director Kota Furushshima said the game “Bold and tonally different from our previous work”.

However, we’re going to have to wait a long time to see what that means, as Project Bloom is expected to launch sometime between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, so we’ll be there Saw tons of Pokémon games before.

