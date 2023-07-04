Pokémon GO: Cliff counter for July 2023

A member of the infamous Team Rocket, Cliff can be quite a challenge in the boss fight. Here you can find out how you can defeat Cliff, which are the best counters against his Pokémon and what kind of reward you can expect if you succeed.

In July, Team Rocket bosses Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff will continue to be available as opponents for all Trainers. You can also still face off against Giovanni, the leader of Team Rocket.

Find and track Cliff

To track down Cliff needed her the Rocket Radar. You have to do this in total Collect 6 mysterious componentsshe obtained by defeating the Rocket Grunts. If you activate the Rocket Radar, a customized map will show you the way to the nearest team leader.

Important: The Rocket Radar is a consumable item and is considered consumed after defeating a boss. Also, you can only face off against Team Rocket team leaders between 06:00 and 22:00. By the way, if you lose the fight, you keep the Rocket Radar.

Defeat Cliff – the best counterattacks in July 2023

Cliff has been sending the following Pokémon into battle since July 2023:

Aerodactyl Galagladi, Laschoking or Wielie Mamutel, Despotar or Dusk

As with the other bosses in Team GO Rocket, Cliff also has shields available in battle. At best, Cliff will have to use his shields on Aerodactyl, leaving his upcoming Pokémon fighting unprotected.

Important: Make sure your selected pocket monsters are at a high level. A good team composition is useless if it is not leveled up. Of course, this also applies to the attacks of your Pokémon.

After defeating Cliff, you can encounter Aerodactyl as Shiny.

The best counters against Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is against Type Rock, Steel, Electric, Ice, and Water Vulnerable:

Pokémon

The attack

Kyogre Protomorph Cascade / Primal Surge Metagross Bullet Slam / Star Slam Mega-Sumpex Aqua Gun / Aqua Howitzer Mega-Turtok Aqua Gun / Aqua Howitzer Raikou Thundershock / Electric Surge Voltriant Spark Crack / Charge Burst Mega-Voltenso Thunderfang / Electric Surge Elevoltek Thunderbolt / Electric Surge Sumpex Aqua Gun / Aqua Howitzer

The best counterattacks against Galagladi

Galagladi is against Ghost, Fairy, and Flying Type Vulnerable:

Pokémon

The attack

Mega Rayquaza Air Slash / Zenith Striker Mega Gengar Licker / Spook Ball Rayquaza Air Slash / Zenith Striker Mega Gardevoir Charm / Spell Lavado’s Wingspan / Sky Sweep Mega Banette Darkclaw / Spook Ball Mega Deaf Boss Gust of Wind / Dive Mewtwo Psychoblade / Spook Ball Ho-Oh Hidden Power / Dive Kramshef Pikser / Sky Sweep

The best counterattacks against Laschoking

Lachoking is weak against Bug, Ghost, Grass, Electric and Dark-types:

Pokémon

The attack

Mega Gengar Darkclaw / Haunted Ball Tyranitar Bite / Spinning Mega Tyranitar Bite / Spinning Mega Banette Darkclaw / Haunted Ball Mega Gewaldro Rageblade / Flora Statue Mega Rayquaza Dragon Rod / Zenith Striker Mega Voltenso Thunderfang / Lightning Bolt Raikou Thundershock / Lightning Bolt Katagami Razor Blade / Leaf Blade Voltrian Spark Jump / Charge Burst

The best counterattacks against Wielie

Wielie is vulnerable to Type Battle, Bug, Ice and Steel:

Pokémon

The attack

Metagross Bullet Smash / Star Smash Mega Blazon Counter / Focus Blast Terrakium Double Kick / Sancto Blade Mega Rayquaza Dragon Rod / Zenith Striker Machamp Counter / Power Strike Mamutel Powder Snow / Avalanche Keldeo Foot Kick / Sancto Blade Lucario Counter / Aurasphere Mega Simsala Counter / Focus Strike Hariyama Counter / Power Strike

The best counters against Mamutel

mamutels is weak against Fighting, Steel, Water, Fire and Grass types:

Pokémon

The attack

Kyogre Protomorph Cascade / Origin Surge Mega Sumpex Aqua Gun / Aqua Howitzer Metagross Bullet Smash / Star Slam Mega Blazon Counter / Fire Sweep Mega Charizard Fire Whirl / Blaze Cannon Terrakium Double Kick / Sancto Blade Mega Turbogun Aqua Gun / Aqua Cannon Katagami Razor Blade / Leaf Blade Machamp Counter / Bash Ho-Oh Combustible / purifying fire

The best counters against Tyranitar

Despotar owns one double weakness against the fighting type. Otherwise, it is still vulnerable to the types Ground, Steel, Bug, Water and Grass. The following counters will help you:

Pokémon

The attack

Machomei Counter / Power Strike Hariyama Counter / Power Strike Meisteragrif Counter / Power Strike Lucario Counter / Aurasphere Mega Floppy Foot Kick / Focus Strike Zapdos Galar Form Counter / Melee Buzzwole Counter / Powerhulk Kapilz Counter / Power Strike Lohgock Counter / Focus Strike Lauchzelot Counter / Melee

The best counters to Duskfinst

Dusk is against Type Ghost and Dark Vulnerable:

Pokémon

The attack

Mega Tyranitar Bite / Whirling Mega Gengar Darkclaw / Haunted Ball Tyranitar’s Bite / Whirling Mega Rayquaza Dragon Rod / Zenith Striker Mega Houndemon Teach / Freeloader Snibunna Teach / Freeloader Mega Absol Teach / Counterattack Mega-Banette Darkclaw / Haunted Ball Kramshef Teach / Dark Aura Mewtwo Psychoblade / Haunted Ball

