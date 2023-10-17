Pokemon GO Introduces New Feature ‘Party Play Team Cooperation’ for Enhanced Social Gameplay

Pokémon GO, the popular mobile game by Niantic, is set to introduce a new feature called “Party Play Team Cooperation.” This feature aims to enhance the social aspect of the game and encourage players to engage in cooperative gameplay.

With the vision of getting players outdoors, exploring the world, and making new friends, Niantic has been continuously introducing social features to Pokémon GO since its launch in 2016. These features include team battles, friend functions, and Pokémon exchanges. The game has also organized various activities, such as Community Days, to bring players together.

The upcoming “Party Play Team Cooperation” feature, planned to launch in 2023, will allow players to play together anytime and anywhere. It will enable up to four trainers to form a team, with the ability to see the locations of other team members on the game map. Players can join or create teams through QR codes, even if they are in different locations.

The team cooperation feature will consist of four main components. Firstly, players can join a squad of up to four trainers to play together. Secondly, there will be party challenges, where teams can work towards common goals. Players will have multiple challenge options to choose from. Thirdly, the feature introduces “Party Power,” which allows team members to accumulate energy during team battles, leading to more powerful special attacks. Finally, the feature offers various team challenges for players to tackle together.

However, there are some limitations to the feature. Currently, team formation needs to happen in the same location, emphasizing the idea of bringing players together physically. The time limit for team formation is set at one hour, and if the challenge is not completed within this time, all progress will be reset. Additionally, the number of participants in a team battle affects the speed at which energy accumulates for special attacks.

The development team acknowledges that it may be challenging to have all team members in the same battle lobby, especially during popular team battles. They recommend using private rooms to ensure all team members are gathered, although defeating stronger bosses may prove more difficult with only four players.

The introduction of “Party Play Team Cooperation” in Pokémon GO aims to strengthen the social bond among players and provide new opportunities for collaborative gameplay. As trainers eagerly await its release, Niantic continues to bring exciting updates to keep the Pokémon GO community engaged and connected.

Share this: Facebook

X

