Agent Jesden announced that it was developed by Pokémon Co., Ltd., and it will be presented in the special program “Pokémon Presents” on 2/27. It will be paired with the wearable accessories “Pokémon GO Plus+” of the two programs “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”. “Will be launched on July 14th, and will be shipped by Jesden’s agent company, and will be listed in Taiwan and Hong Kong simultaneously globally.

A new device that can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” is here! Like “Pokémon GO Plus” and “Pokeball Plus”, after linking “Pokémon GO Plus+” and “Pokémon GO”,playerYou will be able to play “Pokémon GO” comfortably without looking at the screen of your smartphone all the time.

Through “Pokémon GO Plus+”, in addition to functions such as auto-rotating the Poké Supply Station turntable and throwing Poké Balls, the function of throwing Super Balls and Advanced Balls has also been added. In addition, this device will automatically throw the poke ball, so it can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

With “Pokémon GO Plus+”, you can collect sleep data simply by pressing a button! The collected sleep data can be used with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”(It is expected to be launched on the IOS / Android platform in the summer of 2023)Link and apply to the game. There will also be a Pikachu in this device. In addition to notifying the player of the time to wake up in the morning and bedtime at night with its cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you. Get a new alarm sound when you sleep together and become intimate!

Link “Pokémon GO Plus+” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” where you can meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap.

