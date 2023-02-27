It was announced in 2019 that the Pokémon Sleep APP, which was originally scheduled to be launched in 2020, finally has new news. In the annual live broadcast program Pokémon Presents held today (27), it was finally announced. The app will launch this summer.

“Pokémon Sleep” is an APP that can record the quality of sleep. To the extent known so far, this APP has an alarm clock function that can play sleep-promoting sounds (such as Pikachu singing good night), and your sleep pattern will be It will attract Pokémon of the same type to sleep near the Snorby. As the game progresses, alarm bells will be added.

As for how to record sleep quality? Officially launched a new hardware Pokémon GO Plus + that can be shared with “Pokémon GO”. According to the current official instructions, just press the Pokémon GO Plus + before going to bed and when you wake up, and put it on the bed. However, the detailed operation and detection functions have not yet been made public.

Pokémon GO Plus + naturally also has the functions of the previous Pokémon GO Plus, including rotating supply stations, automatic ball throwing, etc. This time, it can also throw master balls and super balls.

With Pokémon GO Plus +, these two games will also have a matching function in the future. In addition, “Pokémon GO” will also appear in “Pokémon GO”.