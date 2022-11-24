news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

I’m the kind of person who scratches his head reading all the hype about Pokémon Scarlet/Violet on forums, social media, our Discord, etc. Especially since many of you have been complaining for the past few months that Game Freak never did anything really new in terms of gameplay or technology, but it definitely hasn’t hurt the game’s sales.

Because Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have sold more than 10 million copies in total in the first three days, which means it must be even higher now. This, the company claims, means the duo has the best launch on any Nintendo platform. That’s right. These technologically chaotic brilliant games have outgrown phenomena like Wii Sports, Super Mario 64… people ask why Nintendo and Game Freak didn’t bother to spice things up with even bigger changes and innovations…

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here