In the data from Nintendo’s most recent October-December 2022 financial report that we shared this morning, we set aside a piece of information to give it the attention it deserves, and that is that despite the fact that the Nintendo Switch has become the third best-selling console in history , but Pokémon creates new sales record Inside the Japanese company.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold up to20.61 million units. That number alone is a testament to how impressed consumers are with the ninth generation of Pokémon. But those numbers also need to be put in perspective, whether it’s the Pokemon series itself or Nintendo game sales.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet (merged)Has become Nintendo’s fastest-selling game of all time, 18.2 million in the first 7 weeks alone, and 10 million in the first three days alone. They’re already the fourth best-selling game in Pokémon history, behind Red/Blue (and Green) at 31.3 million, Sword/Shield at 25.6 million, and Gold/Silver at 23.7 million (so close that they may overtake them in the next few weeks).