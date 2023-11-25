Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid lets you catch Hisuian Samurott

7-star Tera Raids for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are currently underway, offering trainers the chance to catch the powerful and exclusive Hisuian Samurott.

The Water/Dark-type and Water Tera-type Pokémon first made its appearance in Pokémon Legends Arceus as one of the three starter Pokémon in the game. Now, it can be found in 7-star Tera Raids until November 26th, giving trainers an opportunity to add this formidable creature to their teams.

For those who are unable to participate in the raids this weekend, the good news is that the event will be taking place again from December 1st to 3rd, providing another chance to catch Hisuian Samurott.

These 7-star Tera Raids have been a popular and exciting way for trainers to obtain rare and powerful Pokémon, and the inclusion of Hisuian Samurott has only added to the allure of these events.

For more information and updates on the raids, you can visit the official Pokémon Twitter account:

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Water Tera Type Hisuian Samurott. Runs from November 24th through November 26th and again a week later from December 1st through December 3rd Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/YUY3sbl1uC — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 19, 2023

Trainers are encouraged to prepare their teams and gear up for the upcoming raids to try their luck at catching the elusive Hisuian Samurott. With its limited availability, this is an opportunity that Pokémon enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

