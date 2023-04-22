Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s latest patch fixes Tera Raid egg bug

Game Freak has released a new update for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, which aims to fix a plethora of bugs and issues plaguing the latest Pokemon adventure.

One of the biggest fixes is correcting a Tera Raid issue where players caught an egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves, meaning modified Pokémon can now be obtained. Likewise, there’s a bunch of fixes for the Hisuian version of Zoroark, available to anyone who pre-ordered the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

As for the full patch notes, you can find them below.

Support trainers who catch eggs instead of walking wakes or iron leaves in Tera raid battles

Prior to updating to version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Crimson and Pokémon Violet, trainers who caught eggs during Tera Raids instead of Walking Awakens or Iron Leaf were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching these Pokémon any of the .

This bug has been fixed and trainers who caught this egg instead of Walk Awaken and Iron Leaf can now catch these Pokémon.

Additionally, the Tera Raid event for these two Pokémon will return with this game update. Visit this page to learn more about the Tera Raid event.

Function adjustment

Registration deadlines for friendly matches have changed and can be found in the online matches section of Battle Stadium.

Before this change: Entries were allowed before friendly matches started.

After this change: Entries will be allowed until the end of friendly matches.

bug fixes

Link Battles

Fixed a bug in linked battles where selecting a swap might fail to switch in the selected Pokémon before the selection timer reached zero, and subsequently causing the switching and the battle itself to behave abnormally.

Fixed a bug in linked battles where once the battle had less than a minute left, it would no longer display where it should.

Fixed a bug that occurred during chain battles where the trainer had less time to choose the next Pokémon depending on the move the Pokémon used when it fainted.

Battles

Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew skill would trigger again every two turns after the first trigger, contrary to what was written in the skill description.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zorok was stuck while using his illusion ability to disguise himself as another Pokémon. On the “Check Status” screen, Taizu’s Zorok type will appear as the original type of the Pokémon it’s disguised as, rather than Zorok’s Tera type.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its hallucination ability to disguise himself as another Pokémon that had stagnated. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the “Check Status” screen to incorrectly show as the Tera type that the Pokémon Zoroark is disguised as.

Fixed a bug in dual battles that caused the stats of Pokémon using moves to change. This bug caused stat changes to incorrectly occur twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with a move while the opposing Pokémon was behind the substitute.

Pokémon GO Connect

Fixed a major issue that caused the game to crash on screens used to pair with Pokémon GO accounts.

Other