It was previously revealed that Pokémon Crimson/Violet will have a core storyline that requires trainers to travel to the Paldea region to complete three separate questlines, but aside from one being Road to Victory (taking over the gym, then Pokémon League), we don’t know. What would the other two look like. until now.

That’s because a new trailer has landed that showcases the variety of challenges available, including two other missions that will be built around the new evil faction Team Star, and also collect a set of incredibly tough Rare ingredient for Pokémon protection.

The second storyline is called Starfall Street, and players will find Star Team bases around Paldea and then survive the onslaught of Pokémon battles to be able to face the leaders of each base. You’ll have to do this for several different team star squads for the duration of the game.

Path of Legends will be another questline that requires players to collect Herba Mysteries under the instructions of a new character named Arven. Here we’re up against the Titan Pokémon protecting every ingredient, including the giant crab-like Clough, which you can take a good look at in the latest trailer below.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will debut on Nintendo Switch on November 18.