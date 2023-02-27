The Pokémon Company/Select Button

Four years after its release, Pokémon Sleep, which can be played even while asleep, is finally confirmed to be officially launched this summer. In this game from “Let’s Jump!” In the work developed by Select Button behind Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, players will work with Snorkel and Dr. Orange Dream who studies Pokémon sleep, and use their own different sleep states to attract people with similar sleep types. Pokémon. All you have to do is put your phone next to your pillow when you sleep. During the sleep process, the app will measure, record and analyze, and then classify you into one of “light sleep”, “sleep peacefully” and “deep sleep” according to the results. As the playing time gets longer, more and more Pokémon will gather around Snorby, and you will also have the opportunity to see their various sleeping positions.

In addition to Pokémon Sleep, The Pokémon Company also took the opportunity to announce that Pokémon Go Plus + will be released this summer. This upgraded accessory connects Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep so you can play in comfort without looking at your phone all the time. On the basis of the original Pokémon Go Plus that can automatically rotate Poké supply stations and throw poke balls, the new product also adds the function of throwing super balls and advanced balls. Moreover, this device supports automatic throwing of poke balls, and it can also simply measure sleep after pressing the button, and it can make Pikachu’s voice to remind you to go to bed and get up.

At present, Pokémon Go Plus + will only be confirmed to be available in the United States on July 14 at a price of US$55, and the release information on our side has yet to be officially announced.