In the Pokémon Presents event held earlier, The Pokémon Company announced that “Pokémon Sleep”, which is advertised as “playing” while sleeping, will be officially launched this summer. It will also launch a new game accessory, Pokémon Go Plus+, and confirm the cooperation with Netflix Released the first stop-motion animation of the completely new work “Pokémon Concierge”.

“Pokémon Sleep” is developed by the once released “Let’s Jump!” Developed by Select Button of Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, players will attract Pokémon through their personal sleep state, so as to study the sleep state of Pokémon with Snorkel and Dr. Orange Dream.

The game method only needs to put the mobile phone next to the pillow and have a good sleep. The mobile app can measure, record and analyze the sleep status, so as to attract different types of Pokémon, and classify the analysis results one by one, allowing players Use this to collect different sleeping positions of various Pokémon.

The game accessory Pokémon Go Plus+ released at the same time is similar to the previously released accessory Pokémon Go Plus, which can be connected to “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” respectively. Compared with the original accessories, it can automatically rotate the supply station and throw the poke ball , the launch of accessories this time adds the function of throwing super balls and advanced balls. In addition, it can also simply measure the quality of sleep, and wake up the player through Pikachu’s cry.

Pokémon Go Plus+ is expected to be launched in the US market on July 14 this year, with a suggested price of $55, and sales information in other regions has not yet been announced.

In addition, The Pokémon Company also announced that it will cooperate with Netflix to launch the first completely new work “Pokémon Concierge” stop-motion animation. The story with the Pokémon who came to stay and its owners, but the specific launch time and voice actor lineup have not been announced at this stage.

