Perhaps in response to the upcoming release of the latest book “Pokémon Zhu/Purple” on the Nintendo Switch, some online features of the previous “Pokémon Sword/Shield” will be removed from November 1st, including Wilderness News Seasonal rankings for battles against the Battle Arena level. Perhaps for old players, it’s time to say goodbye to Galar and set off for the Padia region.

As the representative work of the eighth generation, “Pokémon Sword and Shield” will bring many unprecedented experiences of the “Pokémon” series when it is launched at the end of 2019. Inspired by the British Isles, the main stage of this game has a semi-open world in the Galar region. Explore the elemental “wilderness zone”, as well as “giant” wild Pokémon team battles and player battles.

Figure / Pokémon

Recently, The Pokémon Company has been in full swing to release the game information of “Pokémon Zhu/Purple”, which has made many fans and players look forward to the arrival of the new game in November, but it is a bit tragic for “Sword/Shield” players. Some online features will be closed.

Figure / Pokémon

“Sword/Shield” will be closed in the wilderness area news is the game content that is automatically updated when the Switch host is connected to the Internet, that is, the Pokémon appearing in the wilderness area will continue to change and update, increasing the number of trainers encountering some extreme giants Opportunities for Pokémon and harvest rare items in teamfights.

Figure / Pokémon

The battle arena season is switched once a month, and the rules of use in the level battle will be announced at the beginning of each season, and the number of seasons can be rewarded with props and battle points. According to Serebii.net, other online community functions such as YY communication will not be closed for now, but the above two online functions, as well as the player’s arena rankings, will not appear in the Pokemon HOME app, and friendly matches will only be held until December this year. month.

Serebii Update: Details have been released for future online connectivity in Pokémon Sword & Shield from November 1st 2022. Most features will remain but some will no longer be updated. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/SQaK9Xgl0P — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 14, 2022

Figure / Pokémon

According to theThree-party website Player Counter statisticsbefore the deadline for “Sword/Shield” global online players (through the Nintendo Switch online service) as many as 50,000, about 28.45% of the top three are from the United States, 8.45% are from Brazil, and 6.2% are from France.

In June 2020, “Pokémon Sword and Shield” launched the expansion content “Island of Armor”, and in October of the same year, “Crown Snow Field” was launched, and it has now become one of the best-selling games on the Switch, only sold in the United States and Japan More than 4 million sets, but surprisingly, the top five countries playing the game have no players from Asia.