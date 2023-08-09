Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 Join Nintendo Switch Online Library with Expansion Pack Access

Breaking News: Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 Join Nintendo Switch Online Library

In an exciting announcement during Pokémon Presents today, The Pokémon Company revealed that two classic games will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch Online game library. Fans of the franchise will soon be able to enjoy the nostalgia of 1998’s The Pokémon Trading Card Game and 2000’s Pokémon Stadium 2 on their Nintendo Switch consoles.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game will be playable through the Game Boy library, which is accessible with the base subscription of Nintendo Switch Online. This means that fans can dive into the world of Pokémon cards without any additional fees.

However, to access Pokémon Stadium 2, players will need to upgrade their subscription to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This game is part of the Nintendo 64 library, which is only available as part of the premium upgrade subscription. The Expansion Pack offers a wider range of games and features, making it a valuable addition for dedicated Pokémon fans.

Fortunately, the wait won’t be long for players eager to embark on new Pokémon adventures. Both The Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library on August 8, 2023.

This announcement has sparked excitement among Pokémon enthusiasts at the prospect of revisiting these beloved classics. Whether you’re a fan of the strategic gameplay of the Trading Card Game or the thrilling battles of Pokémon Stadium 2, the inclusion of these games is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

As Nintendo continues to expand its online library, players can look forward to more nostalgic titles and modern favorites joining the collection. With the support of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, fans can expect even more exciting surprises on the horizon.

Keep an eye out for the official release of The Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2, as players get ready to catch, battle, and trade their way to victory. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of these iconic Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch!

Source: Gamereactor.cn

