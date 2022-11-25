Nintendo (Nintendo) Switch’s latest game “Pokémon Zhu / Purple” is a hot sale. According to a company press release issued by Nintendo, the new game software has been on sale for three days, and the sales volume of the new game software has exceeded 10 million sets in the world, which is the highest sales volume in Nintendo’s history of console games.

Of these 10 million units, 4.05 million units came from Japan. Three years ago, “Assemble!” “Animal Crossing Friends” was the highest sales record in the world for Nintendo’s first three days of sales at that time, and the highest sales record in Japan was “Splatoon 3” (Splatoon 3) in September this year.

This time “Pokémon Crimson/Purple” brought the ninth generation of Pokémon and the brand new “Padia area”. After “Pokémon Sword/Shield” in 2019, this biography is looking forward to new works for three years. Players can arbitrarily choose the order of the strategy in the three main lines, and cooperate with friends to fight with four-person Pokémon!

Source: Nintendo official website

Image source: Nintendo official website

