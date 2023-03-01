The annual Pokémon Day not only announces a series of new works, but also officially announces the content of the ninth generation “Zero Treasure” DLC “Zero Treasure”, which will bring the stage to the Padia region and bring more new Pokémon In addition, more than 230 old Pokémon returned to “Zhu / Purple”.

“Zero’s Secret Treasure” is the same as the previous generation of “Sword/Shield”, the DLC will be split into two parts and launched this autumn and winter. The title of the first part is “Azure’s Mask”. Players will go to the forest school as “Kitakami Township” to participate in the summer camp. It is currently announced that it will focus on the new Pokémon “Evil Ghost” and will bring out three followers of Momotaro “Gou Zan Dog”, “Wishing Zeng Ape” and “Ji Pheasant” were used as blueprints.

In the second part, “Blue Disc” will go to the “Blueberry Academy” outside the Partia area as an exchange student. In particular, most of its school is actually located in the sea, and the Pokémon “Tara” as the theme “Bagos” is the mysterious Pokémon hinted in the text in the main story, and this time it finally revealed its real body.