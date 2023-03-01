Home Technology “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Autumn and Winter Parts Released Separately- PCM
Technology

“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Autumn and Winter Parts Released Separately- PCM

by admin
“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Autumn and Winter Parts Released Separately- PCM

The annual Pokémon Day not only announces a series of new works, but also officially announces the content of the ninth generation “Zero Treasure” DLC “Zero Treasure”, which will bring the stage to the Padia region and bring more new Pokémon In addition, more than 230 old Pokémon returned to “Zhu / Purple”.

“Zero’s Secret Treasure” is the same as the previous generation of “Sword/Shield”, the DLC will be split into two parts and launched this autumn and winter. The title of the first part is “Azure’s Mask”. Players will go to the forest school as “Kitakami Township” to participate in the summer camp. It is currently announced that it will focus on the new Pokémon “Evil Ghost” and will bring out three followers of Momotaro “Gou Zan Dog”, “Wishing Zeng Ape” and “Ji Pheasant” were used as blueprints.

In the second part, “Blue Disc” will go to the “Blueberry Academy” outside the Partia area as an exchange student. In particular, most of its school is actually located in the sea, and the Pokémon “Tara” as the theme “Bagos” is the mysterious Pokémon hinted in the text in the main story, and this time it finally revealed its real body.

See also  DualSense Edge PS5 official "Pro switch" unboxing is this price worth buying?

You may also like

“Disgaea 7”, which is scheduled to be released...

listen to it on all platforms!

How Cryptocurrencies Fuel Russia’s War

iCUE X Nanoleaf Linkage Measures DOM Aberdeen CORSAIR...

How Cryptocurrencies Fuel Russia’s War

what it is and how to use it...

“Forspoken” development studio Luminous Productions was acquired by...

🎮Burnham’s “BLUE PROTOCOL” Benchmark Software Now Available! Character...

The production of electronic boards: types and components

🎮[突發新聞]’Mildom’ enables real-time distribution of Nintendo games and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy