“Pokémon Vermilion: The Secret Treasure of Purple Zero” latest news 4 major game new information first look- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Gaming Games

Friends who have played the Switch believe that they are not unfamiliar with “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple”. A few days ago, the game developer announced 4 new game information about the paid new content “Pokémon Zhu/Zero’s Secret Treasure”. This time, ezone.hk will introduce the 4 game series of “Zero: Treasure” and new information about Pokémon.

Discover new information on “Pokémon Zhuzi”! This update brings new scenes such as Verdant Town and Eco-Dome, allowing you to experience this magical world more deeply. Get to know the principal and students of Blueberry Academy, they will accompany you to grow together. Also, the new Pokémon characteristic “Poison Chain” will bring more surprises to your adventure.

“Zero no Treasure” new information 01. The stronghold of the summer camp “Emerald Town”

In the summer camp base “Green Green Town” in “Part 1: Mask of Azure”, there is a residents’ hall in the center, where local residents often gather and chat, and it becomes a place for people to communicate with each other. In addition, there is an array of toys, grocery stores, and green pastoral scenery in the area.

There is a small park called “Baoban Square” outside the village, a short distance from the village. There, there are three stone statues of Pokémon nicknamed “Baby Companion” by the villagers, namely Gozan Dog, Yuanzeng Ape and Ji Pheasant. Going to the east of the village, you can reach the “Kitakami Center”, which is a place with a long history and is also the place where the “Hiding Face Festival” is held. There will be a variety of stalls selling fried noodles, apple candy and other foods in the local area, so that adults and children can enjoy the fun of this festival.

“Zero’s Secret Treasure” new information 02. The sea garden “Eco-Dome” that reproduces many natural environments

In “Part 2: Blue Disc”, on the Blueberry Academy campus where the protagonist goes, there is a facility called “Eco-Dome”, which artificially creates an environment suitable for Pokémon’s habitat. The world-leading sea garden “Eco-Dome” aims to provide the best training environment for trainers, so all environments have been carefully crafted to cultivate powerful trainers.

The ecological dome is divided into 4 areas, each area has unique geographical features and climate, forming various natural environments. The walls of the eco-dome and the artificial sky on the dome will show various scenery according to the time and weather. In addition, the temperature of each area is tightly controlled, so the Pokémon that inhabit here will also vary from area to area.

“Zero’s Secret Treasure” New Information 03. The people you will meet at the Blueberry Academy

The protagonist went to the Blueberry Academy where he studied abroad and experienced many encounters. Among them, this time we introduce the principal “Xi Lan” and the student “Zi Yu” of Blueberry Academy.

“Zero’s Secret Treasure” new information 04. The characteristic “Poison Chain” of Gozan Dog, Wish Zeng Ape, and Ji Pheasant

The three Pokémon that appeared in this work have a new characteristic called “Poison Chain”. When these three Pokémon’s attacks hit the opponent, the poison chains on their body will sometimes work, causing the opponent to become highly poisonous.

