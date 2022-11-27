Nintendo had us well accustomed with Pokémon Arceus. And earlier he had laid good foundations with Pokémon Sword and Shield. Game Freak, the software house that has always dealt with Pokémon video games across all consoles, it had demonstrated vast improvements in graphics and gameplay complexity. But with Pokémon Violet and Scarletall fans of the series have been brought back to reality, which is an unwillingness to align with modern video game development.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet I’m a pair of games. Is this perhaps the first discriminant to make a better game than the previous one? Maybe yes, since Pokémon Arceus it was the first installment of the franchise to be released in single form. Nevertheless Pokémon Sword and Shieldat the time, had shown marked improvement and an adaptation to the new game dynamics of the market. In Pokémon Sword and Shield fans have found dynamics previously unfamiliar to console Pokémon games, such as multiplayer raids, decent 3D graphics, a almost open world approach and a good longevity, also ensured by the multiplayer tournaments at the end of the story, organized in seasons as the best known Fortnite o Overwatch.

Con Pokémon Arceuson the shelves only at the beginning of the yearother improvements have been put on the table: the ability to capture Pokémon without engaging them in battle, the ability to be attacked by Pokémon (making interaction more realistic), and a parallel story based on the indication Catch them all!which greatly lengthens the gameplay to complete the game in all its points.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are promoted by Nintendo as “the first, true Pokémon open world adventure,” and indeed there are many steps towards creating an adventure that revolves around discovering all Pokémon as much as possible. There is the Academy, which you must attend at the start of the game and which offers basic lessons of various subjects to understand, in every aspect, how to make the most of the moves, tools and food to win every fight and become the best trainer in the world.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that on November 11th it was sent to Japanese TV the episode of the series Pokémon in which Ash Ketchum finally takes the trophy Grand Masters and become the best trainer in the world: the stories and interaction with Pokémon, in Scarlet and Violet, really suggest that the game is a manual of theory (and practice) on how to become a perfect coach. From lessons at the Academy to the classic gyms of the Pokèmon League, passing through quick fights with pokémon in open spaces, up to challenges against Team Star and searches for mysterious ingredients scattered throughout the Paldea region, all serve to sensitize the player to the complexity of the Pokémon world.

And Nintendo succeeds perfectly, because the story is interesting and the alternation of 3 subplots (Team Star, the search for ingredients and the gyms) makes the game very enjoyable. You can play all challenges in random order, but Pokémon levels will still be increasing. To be sure you’re on the right track, just stop by a Pokémon Center to ask for information.

It’s easy to get lost at Paldeathe new region in which it is set Pokémon Violet or Scarlet. But it is not immediately possible to visit all of it as if it were an open world: the macro-zones of the region are divided by rivers and mountains, and only when the pokémon we ride (Miraidon in VioletKoraidon in Scarlet) can swim or climb mountains, you can actually go anywhere. The difference with older episodes is that here you can explore without loading times between zones.

In this regard, the definition that Nintendo promotes of open world it’s not exactly what a true open world game should offer (starting from the famous GTA V): in an open world, there are expected to be no load times, and that’s true in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. But in an open world they are also expected not to be there mechanical interactions with the surrounding reality, but fluid: for example, a city of Paldea is arranged on 3 levels and each can be accessed using a platform that rises and falls, very similar to that of the metropolis in Pokémon Sword and Shield. But when approaching the platform, an automatic scene is generated that moves the character to the platform and shows the same going down (or up). As soon as the character exits the platform, you gain control of it again. This is not a behavior to be expected from an open world, where all interactions are fluid and never broken.

Again: all the shops that populate the various cities of Paldea they’re just menus for buying and selling itemsand there is no possibility to enter and visit the shops, as it was possible in Pokémon Sword and Shield e in Arceus.

These are all problems that arise playing even for an hour: the physics of Pokémon and characters, first of all, it is absolutely not acceptable, because the bodies fit together all the time. Also, the scenario is almost broken in half horizontally in battle mode when even one of the two Pokémon is not in a perfectly linear plane.

Certainly on the first model of Nintendo Switch, but perhaps also on the others, trivial operations such as choosing a hat to buy in a hat shop require 10-15 seconds for the first render of the character preview. And the game in general feels slowed down more than half the time. Definitely not a smooth experience.

In general, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet they succeed in offering an open world adventure, but only by the standards of a Pokémon game. There are also steps backwards from previous chapters, gaps from the classic open world and a slew of bugs and slowdowns that prevent us from considering Violet and Scarlet as the best Pokémon game yet, a position it still holds Pokémon Arceus.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch from 18 November.

What we liked

Lots of variety gameplay

Very close to true open world

Spread the basics of pokemon culture starting from scratch

Little dispersive

