“Pokémon Zhu/Zero’s Secret Treasure” released a new trailer, revealing new scenes and new Pokémon | 4Gamers

On the Nintendo Direct today (21), Nintendo released a new trailer and new information for the DLC of “Pokémon Zhu/Purple” “Pokémon Zhu/Zero’s Secret Treasure”.

In this introduction, we introduced “Emerald Town”, the base of the summer camp in “Part 1: Ao no Mask”, and in “Part 2: Blue Disc”, there is a famous blueberry school on the campus of the protagonist to study abroad. For the facilities of the “Eco Dome”, an environment suitable for the habitat of Pokémon has been artificially created.

There is a resident hall in the center of Cuilu Town, where local residents gather to gossip, and it is a place for everyone to communicate with each other. In addition, there are shops with a wide range of toys and sundries in the village, as well as a green pastoral scenery.

A short distance outside the village, there is a small park called “Baoban Square”, where there are 3 animals called “Baoban” affectionately called “Baoban” by the villagers. A stone statue of Pokémon. Going east from the village, you can reach the “Kitakami Center”. The “Hidden Face Festival” with a long history is held there.

There are 4 areas in the ecological dome, and each area has different geographical features and climates, forming a variety of natural environments. The artificial sky projected on the walls and dome of the ecological dome will also show various styles according to the time of day and the weather. At the same time, the temperature in each area is strictly controlled, and the Pokémon inhabiting are completely different with different areas.

In the new Pokémon part, “Part 1: Mask of Azure”, “Gozan Dog”, “Wishenzen Monkey”, and “Ji Pheasant” have been added. They have the characteristic “Poison Chain”, which is New features appearing in this game. When these 3 Pokémon’s attacks hit the opponent, sometimes the power of the Poison Chains on them will put the opponent into a highly poisonous state.

In addition, some Pokémon that appear in “Pokémon Zhu Zero: The Secret Treasure” and “Pokémon Purple Zero: The Secret Treasure” will vary depending on the version. For example, Scorpio will appear in “The Secret Treasure of Pokémon Zhu Zero”, and the long-tailed monster will appear in “The Secret Treasure of Pokémon Purple Zero”.

The first part of the DLC “Blue Mask” is expected to be launched in the autumn of 2023, and the second part “Blue Disk” will be launched in the winter of 2023.

