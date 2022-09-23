Home Technology Polaroid, known for its Polaroid cameras, expands its product line again, this time into the music market – mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
In the past, Polaroid, which was famous for providing instant camera products, has continued to transform and expand into different markets in recent years, and earlier announced the launch of a variety of portable Bluetooth speakers, as well as digital radio services and apps to enter the music market.

Polaroid has launched P1, P2, P3, and P4 four Bluetooth speakers with different sizes and designs, and offers a variety of color options. The design also incorporates some retro styling elements. The suggested prices are $60 and $129 respectively. , $189.99, and $290.

The simultaneous launch of the digital radio service emphasizes that no advertising content will be inserted, and also explains that this is the only experimental service item, which means that Polaroid itself is still observing how to attract users through this service and increase the possibility of profit. sex.

Compared with other radio services, the digital radio service provided by Polaroid is completely planned by human resources. It is not like other radio stations that recommend algorithms such as artificial intelligence and deep learning. We hope to add more “warm” music content through human planning.

Currently, Polaroid is planning the content of the telechat service, including the “Itchy Teeth” radio station that provides bizarre pop music, the “Poly Chrome” radio station that provides a kaleidoscope-like carnival atmosphere, and the “Iris” radio station that is like a mysterious plant in the fog. The “Royal Pine” radio station with melody, and the “Radio Heatwave” station with positive energy music like eternal summer.

Polaroid’s radio service is already available through the website “radio.polaroid.com”, or by downloading the Polaroid Music app, and it is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, and Austria. It is launched in other places, and plans to provide services in more markets in the future.

In addition to announcing its entry into the music market, Polaroid said that it is currently developing a more powerful optical camera product, which is expected to come out in 2023, but has not disclosed specific information.

