Polestar

Polestar confirmed that they will publicly unveil the new Polestar 4 electric SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023, which opens on April 18. Its positioning and size will be between the Polestar 3 SUV and the upgraded Polestar 2. According to Autocar, the new car will have a range of about 600 kilometers and will be available in front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that the new model will not be a facelift of the existing model, but has rethought the overall design and created a new type of SUV and coupe hybrid, with the former’s cabin space and the latter’s streamlined design. Although it is unknown when the Polestar 4 will be officially launched, the automaker emphasized that it will be their fastest production car.

Looking back at the automaker’s first Polestar 1 hybrid, it was released in 2019, but production was discontinued two years after its launch, and it announced a full transformation into a pure electric automaker. The price of Polestar 3 is currently unknown, but considering that Polestar 2 starts at $45,900; Polestar 3 starts at $85,300, I believe that the 4 between the two will not be cheap.