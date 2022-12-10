Home Technology Polestar: the engine “makes up” over the air
Technology

Polestar: the engine “makes up” over the air

by admin
Polestar: the engine “makes up” over the air

The challenge to those who propose the most digital car in the world is tight. And the innovation bar has now been raised by another notch by Polestar which, for the first time, on the “2” proposes a very substantial increase in power – 68 more horsepower – through the update of the over- the air. A slightly expensive option – it’s 1190 dollars, or 17.5 per horsepower – but which is capable of radically transforming the car.

Yes, because in its standard configuration, the twin-engine 2 delivers 408 horsepower, while with the new upgrade the power increases to 476 hp. So acceleration becomes brutal: from 0 to 160 km/h the car sprints in 4.2 seconds, but it is in the intermediate passages that the car flies: the 2 takes up from 80 to 120 km/h in 2.2 seconds, i.e. half a second in less of the 2 standards.

And to see the difference in performance, customers can use the “Performance” section of their app to time the various acceleration and recovery times of the various models. The software also includes a G-force meter, included in the optional Performance Pack.

We talked about dollars because the system is available exclusively for North America: there the competition with his majesty Tesla is tight.

See also  PS5 debut game "Little Big Adventures" will land on the PC platform on October 27

It must also be said that the cost for the performance update is one-off: it is not a subscription (as other brands do) but a permanent modification: it is linked to the car’s chassis number, so as to be transferred to subsequent owners . Allowing drivers to pay to unlock additional features and more horsepower is becoming more and more common in the automotive industry. In some markets, Mercedes, Tesla, BMW and Audi, offer an increase in acceleration for some models but it is always an annual subscription, not a permanent change in the way the car works.

And Polestars make fanatics too: they allow customers to show off their increase in power. When you order the performance software upgrade, you also receive new stickers with updated car power data for the door and another distinctive sticker for the front grille (fitting instructions are included…) . The times are back when enthusiasts stuck the words “turbo” on the tails of cars.

You may also like

The Android 13 system upgrade of ASUS Zenfone...

Nintendo Announces New Promotional Video for Super Mario...

12VHPWR x2 and 666W TGP configuration, Galax GeForce...

Apple M2 Max benchmark results released, with reasonable...

TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She...

More adrenaline, less tension. The Callisto Protocol is...

iPhone GPS modify virtual location?Teach you to quickly...

Aloy sets sights on the Burning Shore in...

EA and Koei Tecmo hunting adventure game “WILD...

Riot Games Sues NetEase for Copying Super Heroes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy