Police draw attention to huge problem

Overloaded control centers due to unnecessary calls: the police and fire brigade draw attention to a technical problem and advise Android users to look for cell phone updates.

110 & 112: Pocket calls overload control centers

If you dial the emergency numbers 110 and 112 in Germany, you will be connected to a regional control center. For example, the cooperative regional control centers in Osnabrück and Wittmund receive more than 400 calls a day. More and more of these are not real emergency calls, but accidents (source: press release). So Emergency calls that the smartphone triggers independently by pressing certain keys or combinations. This can happen completely unnoticed by the user in their pocket – that’s why these accidental calls are made pocket calls or Pocket-Calls called. Since January 2023, the Passau control center has seen a doubling of false calls compared to the same period last year (source: BR).

The number of so-called pocket calls is increasing and thus ties up more and more resources. (Image source: Police Osnabrück)

The emergency services must follow up on every call, even if only hissing or scratching is audible. After all, it cannot be determined right away whether it is a real emergency or a pocket call. There will also be made calls backto get to the bottom of the matter. “This ties up considerable capacity in the control center,” explains fire department spokesman Jörg Rühle (source: NDR).

Automatic emergency calls to mobile phones: Well intentioned, but not without consequences

The reason for the increase in unintentional and automatic emergency calls can be found in the smartphone operating systems. Both Android and iOS offer settings that should make it easier to make an emergency call. With Android, for example, pressing the power button three times is enough to trigger an emergency call. On iPhones, it’s pressing (and holding) the power button and one of the volume buttons at the same time.

Android 12 on a Google Pixel 3 XL: The emergency call is very easy to access from the lock screen (Image source: GIGA)

There are also other ways to accidentally make a pocket call. For example, the lock screen can be displayed with the Android function “Activate screen by double tapping” (Double Tap to Wake). A single swipe up then already shows the “emergency call” button. This process does not require a fingerprint scan or PIN entry.

Cell phones with Android 13 are particularly affected.tremors or sometimes when the mobile phone is switched off” (source: Tagesschau). Something similar is already known from iOS 14, because the accident detection of iPhones triggered overzealous emergency calls while skiing. One possibility is to manually deactivate functions in the mobile phone settings that favor pocket calls – which, however, also reduces security in real emergencies.

Google has already provided a remedy and improved the latest version of Android. The mobile phone manufacturers (Samsung, Xiaomi etc.) may have to follow suit and provide appropriate updates. “Install the new system update on your cell phone as soon as it is available and be aware that your cell phone can automatically make emergency calls,” said Marco Ellermann, spokesman for the Osnabrück police department.

In the event of an emergency: Make an emergency call correctly

In order to make the work of the control center easier and to get help quickly, emergency calls must be made correctly. These 5 points serve as a guide:

1. Wo is the event?

The location of the event, as specific as possible.

2. Wer calls?

name and location.

3. Was it happened?

What happened and what can be seen?

4. How many affected?

Number of people affected, their location and the injuries.

5. Wait on questions!

Do not hang up immediately, as the control center staff may need more information.

Source: Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior, for Sport and Integration

