It is a period of great news for WhatsApp (which will not seem new to those who use Telegram): the future possibility of being used on two devices with the same numberthe option for write to yourself, which is already activeand now also to create polls to send with a message.

This addition is the most recent and has been included in the latest app update for both Android and iOS: Below, let’s see how to create a poll using WhatsApp.

September 12, 2022



Polls on WhatsApp: how to do it?

Adding a poll to a conversation is easy: by clicking on the paper clip in the writing field (the one usually used to attach an image), in addition to the usual 6 possibilities, there is now another green one. Which is exactly what it’s called Poll.

Once you tap it, a screen opens where you can write your question and then add up to 12 options (when you compile the last one, an empty one is added immediately after), which can then also be dragged to position them in the order you prefer.

Both the author and the person questioned can reply (even several times) and also remove their replies, and the profile picture of each will appear next to the chosen option; clicking on Show Grades you will get a summary of who voted what and which options were most voted for.



The poll creation screen



The same survey after submission

The polls they cannot be forwarded, but they can receive reactions just like any other message; of course, that makes more sense do them in a group of several people, because in a two-way chat the variables are decidedly limited. Let alone in a conversation with yourself.

