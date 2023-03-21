Polyarc, the studio responsible for bringing us great VR adventures Moss and Moss II, has revealed its next game, in which the studio will tackle the competitive aspect of multiplayer gaming in VR.The next game is tentatively titledPolyarc Championthere will be a closed testing phase (Playtest), which will be held in AprilBetween 14th and 16thbetween and its registration is open through this link.

“We’re excited to see the continued growth of VR gamers, with millions of players now in the community, as hardware manufacturers bring more immersive and accessible technology to market,” said Polyarc Co-Founder and CEOTam Armstrongexplain. “As a game development studio that aspires to create games for everyone, we want to find new ways to entertain all VR gamers, including providing gamers with experiences that they can add to virtual reality. With this in mind, a large number of of players gave us the opportunity to test our ideas for multiplayer gameplay that could offer even more to competitive gamers.

“After seeing the player community and receiving feedback, it became clear to us that there are many VR players who are looking and want to play more competitive multiplayer games. We are excited about this opportunity because VR has its advantages in multiplayer games. strengths on its own. The opportunity to read players’ goals, and their intentions when they move their heads and arms are some of the things that make playing these games challenging. We look forward to sharing more about what we’ve been doing and how well we’ve been playing happy.

We hope to have more news about the studio’s new title soon, and you can see the first art sketches below.