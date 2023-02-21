The Polymega retro console allows gamers to bring their old discs to the original PlayStation, Sega Saturn, TurboGrafx CD, and more by emulating classic games. There’s even a cartridge-based mod option that lets you emulate games from the NES, N64, and Sega Mega Drive.

However, at $549, with additional mods costing between $80 and $90, Polymega’s cost of entry seems a bit steep. Playmaji, the company behind Polymega, is looking to change that by integrating free apps.

The app will provide basic emulation of the console for free, but requires a CD-ROM drive. For those without access to an optical drive, Playmaji also sells the even cheaper $150 Polymega Remix, a USB optical drive capable of ripping discs.

Playmaji says that a closed beta of the app will launch sometime in March, and those who have already purchased the console or anything from Polymega’s website will get early access.