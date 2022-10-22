Listen to the audio version of the article

Music, history and technology: a trinomial with a disruptive effectiveness that made the event on Friday 21 October in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii a success. Max Gazzè’s concert event, a tribute to Pink Floyd 50 years after the concert film shot in Pompeii in 1971, was enriched by the splendor of the now relaunched archaeological area and Tim’s 5G millimeter wave technology. Undisputed protagonist: the music of Max Gazzè, who with a group of exceptional musicians and voices accepted the difficult challenge.

5g technology to immerse yourself in the show

For its part, TIM, in collaboration with Qualcomm, has made advanced Extended Reality techniques and innovative digital solutions available to the public. The result of this mix of music, lights and special images in the Amphitheater created a fantastic atmosphere. The technology adopted is an absolute first in Italy and in Europe, more widespread in the USA. “We are proud of this event, because it represents a new and important milestone in the enhancement of the artistic heritage of our country through the use of new technologies – said Claudio Pellegrini, head of sales local government, health & education at Tim – It is a primacy in Europe, it is the first time that the millimeter waves of 5G are used in a concert open to the public to allow the spectator to live an immersive experience ». In the background of the scene, virtual spaces in augmented reality follow one another, based on symbols and architecture of Pompeii, which became an active part of the scenography by framing the stage, enclosed in the luminous circle, symbol of Pink Floyd.

The organization

The event, of which Magister Art oversaw the artistic and executive production, OTR Live the artistic one of the concert and GSNet the multimedia creative and technical direction of the live experience, and of which TIM is the Sole Sponsor and technological partner, is part of the interior of “Pompeii Echoes”. A format conceived and produced by Magister Art, from an idea by Ernesto Assante and Alberto Bruni and created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the concert-film ‘Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii’ directed by Adrian Maben. With this initiative, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, directed by Gabriel Zuchtriegel, and TIM – by virtue of a public-private partnership agreement – wanted to propose innovative forms of enhancement of cultural heritage through new models of use based on immersive applications. The relationship between the Archaeological Park and Tim is not new, but dates back to years ago when the Park was digitized as part of the Great Project funded by the EU. Also for Tim, Pompeii is part of a series of events: the first in June 2022 in the Ancient Theater of Taormina.

Fourteen songs

The concert-event is the reconstruction of a dream journey on the notes of the 14 songs reinterpreted by the musicians: Daniele Fiaschi, Duilio Galioto, Cristiano Micalizzi, Max Dedo, Federico Ciancabilla, Greta Zuccoli and Ilaria Graziano. Surprisingly, Manuel Agnelli was also on stage to give voice to the most famous songs.

Immersed with a device

Thanks to Tim technology, the spectators present, equipped with 5GmmWave devices, were able to view 3D digital content in augmented reality simply by framing the stage with a suitable smartphone. Millimeter wave 5G, thanks to low latency and high bandwidth capacity, allows you to create unique immersive experiences even during events with a high concentration of participants. The event was also available in free live streaming on ITsART, the streaming platform dedicated to Italian art and culture promoted by the Ministry of Culture, available on Smart TV, PC, smartphone and tablet.