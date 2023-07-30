Pool Party Featured by MyMcDonald’s, Galaxy Watch6 and More

After a short break, the weekly format TechnikNews Weekly continues – meanwhile we have arrived at the last Sunday in July. Here is the latest issue of the Weeklys Numero 252 for you!

Last week we reported to you, among other things, about McDonald’s new summer campaign in Austria. The new smartwatch generation from Samsung was also presented. Let’s start now!

McDonald’s new summer promotion: MyMcDonald’s Pool Party

McDonald’s, a fast-food franchise, regularly hosts specials during certain times of the year. For the summer, the company has now started the famous pool party in Austria. Here you will find exciting mini-games, whereby vouchers can be won, with which you can then order a dish in an Austrian McDonald’s branch. Furthermore, there are again the famous air mattresses, which can be obtained with VIP codes. With these codes you can grab one of the exclusive prizes.

You can find out more about this campaign here in this article:

Brand new presented: New Smartwatch from Samsung

Last Wednesday Samsung presented its new smartwatch Galaxy Watch6 and the slimmed-down version Watch6 Classic. This generation is particularly focused on the health and well-being, especially sleep, of its users. A new coaching system on the Watch gives them personalized recommendations and tips. The design was also newly created here. The new model can be pre-ordered from July 26th and will be available in stores on August 11th.

More details can be found in our article:

Im Test: Model 3 Performance von Tesla

Our editor Dominik tested the 2023 version of the Model 3 Performance electric car for you. He wrote down his experiences for you in an article. This model is considered to be one of the relatively cheap electric cars on the electric car market.

You can read the test report here:

TechnikNews Weekly: More articles from the last week

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

