Home » Pool Party Featured by MyMcDonald’s, Galaxy Watch6 and More
Technology

Pool Party Featured by MyMcDonald’s, Galaxy Watch6 and More

by admin
Pool Party Featured by MyMcDonald’s, Galaxy Watch6 and More

After a short break, the weekly format TechnikNews Weekly continues – meanwhile we have arrived at the last Sunday in July. Here is the latest issue of the Weeklys Numero 252 for you!

Last week we reported to you, among other things, about McDonald’s new summer campaign in Austria. The new smartwatch generation from Samsung was also presented. Let’s start now!

McDonald’s new summer promotion: MyMcDonald’s Pool Party

McDonald’s, a fast-food franchise, regularly hosts specials during certain times of the year. For the summer, the company has now started the famous pool party in Austria. Here you will find exciting mini-games, whereby vouchers can be won, with which you can then order a dish in an Austrian McDonald’s branch. Furthermore, there are again the famous air mattresses, which can be obtained with VIP codes. With these codes you can grab one of the exclusive prizes.

You can find out more about this campaign here in this article:

Brand new presented: New Smartwatch from Samsung

Last Wednesday Samsung presented its new smartwatch Galaxy Watch6 and the slimmed-down version Watch6 Classic. This generation is particularly focused on the health and well-being, especially sleep, of its users. A new coaching system on the Watch gives them personalized recommendations and tips. The design was also newly created here. The new model can be pre-ordered from July 26th and will be available in stores on August 11th.

More details can be found in our article:

Im Test: Model 3 Performance von Tesla

Our editor Dominik tested the 2023 version of the Model 3 Performance electric car for you. He wrote down his experiences for you in an article. This model is considered to be one of the relatively cheap electric cars on the electric car market.

See also  Lg for hospitals: remote diagnosis and access to medical records thanks to the cloud

You can read the test report here:

TechnikNews Weekly: More articles from the last week

recommendations for you

You may also like

Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the...

Greentech aircraft: Ecojet wants to fly with hydrogen...

The Life-Saving iPhone 14 Accident Detection Feature

piqd | Can surveillance cameras detect violence?

Bang & Olufsen headphones: Now with a 70...

HP Omen Slim 16: A Sleek Gaming Laptop...

Debacle for Microsoft: Surface devices become slow sellers

Guide: The quietest robotic lawnmowers under 60 decibels...

Nintendo Hosts First Official Open Tournament at Manbo,...

history and meaning of Quentin 40’s samba-trap…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy