poppler at risk: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

A security warning issued for poppler has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 21, 2023 to a security gap for poppler that became known on January 11, 2019. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source poppler are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2907-1 (Status: 07/20/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety warning for poppler – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

poppler Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

With poppler PDF documents can be viewed under Unix-like operating systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in poppler to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2018-20481 and CVE-2018-20551 traded.

Systems affected by the poppler vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source poppler 0.72.0 (cpe:/a:freedesktop:poppler)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2907-1 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2906-1 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:3854-1 vom 2021-12-01 (02.12.2021)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2287 vom 2020-07-23 (23.07.2020)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2019:2713 vom 2019-09-11 (11.09.2019)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2019:2022 vom 2019-08-06 (07.08.2019)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3886-1 vom 2019-02-11 (12.02.2019)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2019-B0BD3C604A vom 2019-01-31 (31.01.2019)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2019-7FF7F5093E vom 2019-01-23 (24.01.2019)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2019-40F4AF0687 vom 2019-01-23 (24.01.2019)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3865-1 vom 2019-01-22 (23.01.2019)

For more information, see:

NATIONAL VULNERABILITY DATABASE vom 2019-01-10 (11.01.2019)

For more information, see:

NATIONAL VULNERABILITY DATABASE vom 2019-01-10 (11.01.2019)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 11th version of this IT security notice for poppler. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

01/11/2019 – Initial version

01/23/2019 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

01/24/2019 – Added new updates of Fedora

01/31/2019 – Added new updates of Fedora

02/12/2019 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

8/7/2019 – Added new updates from Red Hat

09/11/2019 – Added new updates from Red Hat

09/13/2019 – typo corrected

07/23/2020 – Added new updates from Debian

12/02/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/21/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

