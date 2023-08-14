poppler: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for poppler. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for poppler on 08/14/2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The Linux operating system and the open source poppler product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2231510 & Bug 2231520 (Status: 08/13/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for poppler – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

poppler bug: description of the attack

With poppler, PDF documents can be viewed and converted into other formats.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in poppler to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2020-36024 and CVE-2020-36023.

Systems affected by the poppler vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source poppler <= 20.12.1 (cpe:/a:freedesktop:poppler)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2231510 & Bug 2231520 vom 2023-08-13 (14.08.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of the present IT security notice for poppler. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/14/2023 – Initial version

