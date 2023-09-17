Home » Popular browsers and many other applications affected
A new security flaw has come to light that affects almost all major Internet browsers and a variety of other applications. The first patches have already been released.

The vulnerability is based on a vulnerability in the WebP code. Attackers can use these to gain access to other people’s PCs, steal personal data or install malicious software. All browsers that use WebP for image compression are affected. These include, among others Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Brave.

But other applications can also serve as a gateway for attacks if they use the Libwebp library. For example, the popular image editing program Gimpthe password manager 1Password or the two messengers Signal and Telegram. In theory, millions of users are exposed to this potential danger. No wonder security experts classify the vulnerability as “critical.”

The first manufacturers have already released corresponding patches to close the gap. Further updates will come in the following days and weeks. Since the vulnerability is already being actively exploited, you shouldn’t waste time and do it as quickly as possible. In most cases this happens automatically. If you are unsure, you can also check manually whether your software is up to date.

