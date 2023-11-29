Popular Galaxy phone receives update to Android 14

The Galaxy A53 is one of the cell phones that receive an update to Android 14 from Samsung. The update also brings the One UI 6.0 interface to the smartphone. The update is initially only available in the UK, with other countries coming soon.

One UI 6.0: Samsung Galaxy A53 receives Android 14

As the fourth smartphone in the A series from Samsung The Galaxy A53 receives Android 14. Owners of the phone in the UK can already access the update. Other countries such as Germany are likely to follow shortly (source: SamMobile).

The update with the firmware name A536BXXU7DWK6 has a Size of 2.3GB. It is therefore recommended that you only perform the update via a Wi-Fi network. If you want to check whether the update is already offered, you can do this via the cell phone’s settings. There you go to the “Software Update” section and then navigate to “Download and Install”.

Samsung’s User interface One UI 6.0 features a number of new features, including a revamped quick settings section and a fresh font throughout the system. In addition, there are, among other things, expanded options for image editing.

You can find out what else has changed in One UI 6.0 here:

Samsung’s Android update wave is rolling

Samsung has already provided some of its smartphones with Android 14 in the past few days. These include the S series flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 folding smartphones, as well as cheaper models such as the Galaxy A14 5G, A54, A73 and M53. The tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 series also benefit from Android 14 and the new One UI 6.0 interface.

You can find an overview of when Samsung will update additional smartphones with Android 14 here: Now for real: Samsung announces the official schedule for Android 14 updates.

You don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

X

