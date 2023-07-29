Popular messenger is changing from now on

WhatsApp changes significantly with the first users. (Image source: GIGA)

If you use WhatsApp a lot and like it, you might be surprised these days. A new software update for Android users is currently being distributed and is getting to the first people. As a result, you have to make significant changes when using Messenger. This has advantages and disadvantages.

WhatsApp with new navigation bar

So far, the navigation of WhatsApp for Android is clear. You can choose between chat, status and calls at the top. The Community tab was also recently added, but somehow it doesn’t really fit in. This is probably why WhatsApp is currently changing its look. The new design was leaked back in April. Now it is being distributed to the first users and can be used in the latest Android version. A colleague from SmartDroid reports that his WhatsApp version with a new navigation bar at the bottom of the app is already running.

For me personally, the new navigation bar has not yet appeared, although I have installed the latest version. The changed view makes perfect sense, because the four most important functions in WhatsApp are now divided equally. In addition, they are easier to reach on the smartphone for a quick change.

According to SmartDroid, the new navigation has one disadvantage. It’s possible No more swiping between windows. That used to work with the old view. So there is a small downgrade here, although WhatsApp could change that later if it wanted to.

WhatsApp receives new voice messages

While the new WhatsApp view is currently being rolled out, the company is already working on a new function. The first WhatsApp for Android beta testers can now send video messages up to 60 seconds long. The function is still only being tested for Android users, but it will also be possible to use it later on iOS devices. We will keep you up to date.

