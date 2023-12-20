Pornhub has been included in the list of sites placed under EU control

Pornhub enters the list of platforms put under surveillance by the European Union. The Commission has included some websites that disseminate adult content among those that will have to comply with the rules of the Digital Service Act (DSA). Entering into force in Europe on August 25, it provides obligations for some of the large online platforms – those with more than 45 million users, such as social networks and large e-commerce sites. The announcement came from the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who highlighted how the move is aimed at “creating a safer environment for our children, a priority for the application of the DSA”. Along with Pornhub, the other sites included in the list are Stripchat e Xvideos.

What the rules provide. What is the risk of those who don’t adapt?

The new rules require companies to manage more stringent risks, especially regarding violence, discrimination of all kinds and violation of rights. They will also have to undergo external and independent reviews and share data with authorities and researchers. In April the EU had identified five subsidiaries of Alphabet, two units of Meta Platforms, two companies of Microsoft, X and Alibaba among the 19 companies subject to the rules.

Today the range of action of the DSA extends to sites that publish pornographic material. Designated companies will have to do more to tackle misinformation, offer greater protection and choice to users and ensure greater protection for minors. If they don’t do so, they face fines equal to 6% of their global turnover.

In more detail, the DSA moves around the key concept of “systemic risk”. Every year the platforms subject to the rules must draw up a report to send to Brussels. The pages must analyze all possible threats to the fundamental rights of EU citizens, to their freedom of expression, to the quality of public debate and to the protection of minors and minorities.

Not only. Companies must say what they have actually done to solve the problems encountered. Then Brussels will verify the reports with external experts and university researchers. An enormous job, both for the European legislator and for companies. “It is not censorship and there will be no Ministry of Truth,” Breton said, referring above all to social networking platforms. Among the obligations envisaged there is also that of not using personal information such as religion, state of health and sexual orientation of citizens to target advertisements. Furthermore, no data from minors. And for all of them there will be an obligation to monitor and track those who invest in advertising.

Why Pornhub and others were included in the DSA list

But from what Reuters has learned (which cites sources close to the Commission) the decision to include or not a company in the list can be based not only on the numbers communicated by the company itself, but also on information coming from third parties or alternative sources. The Commission can do so if it has reasonable certainty that these companies are close to the established threshold.