Porsche Unveils Limited Edition 911 GT3 R Rennsport with 620hp

Special Edition Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Unveiled

Porsche has unveiled the limited edition 911 GT3 R Rennsport, a track-focused supercar based on the 911 GT3 R. With a maximum horsepower of 620hp, this powerhouse is more powerful and extreme than the factory car in GT3 competition.

The 911 GT3 R Rennsport features a completely rebuilt body, with the exception of the front hood and roof. The design team focused on aerodynamics, resulting in an exaggeratedly large rear wing reminiscent of the classic Porsche racing car 935/77. Limited to 77 units worldwide, this track-focused machine is a collector’s dream.

The car’s engine features a 4.2-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, boasting a maximum horsepower of 620hp, and allowing the car to reach a maximum speed of 9400rpm. In addition, the car weighs only 1240kg, making it a true powerhouse on the track.

In terms of gearbox, the 911 GT3 R Rennsport utilizes a sequential six-speed manual gearbox, specially adjusted shock absorbers, aluminum calipers with titanium brake pads, and Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 racing tires. The car was officially unveiled at this year’s Laguna Sega track, with a recommended price of US$1.046 million, equivalent to approximately NT$33.872 million.

This limited edition supercar is sure to attract top car fans and collectors around the world, and with only 77 units available, it’s bound to become a highly sought-after piece of automotive history.

