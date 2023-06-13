Port of Hamburg relies on green tech, renewable energies, green hydrogen

New “Port Development Plan” for the Hanseatic City of Hamburg presented: What takes a long time will eventually become something … or not? After all, the development plan should outline nothing less than the future of Germany’s largest goods transshipment center until 2040. In terms of sustainability and future technologies, it can be said … An important goal: The port in Hamburg should be climate-neutral by 2040.

Focus on digitization, climate protection, infrastructure, area strategy

“As a city, we are committed to having an efficient universal port that is characterized by goods handling, cruise shipping and efficient logistics and a broad industrial base,” said Leonhard. Accordingly, the plan is divided into the chapters of digitization, climate protection, infrastructure, settlement and area strategy, transformation of work, e-commerce as a new business field and city and port.

The port area itself is divided into five central areas. This includes, for example, container handling and the raw materials industry in the far west or another area that is primarily concerned with the import, handling and further distribution of renewable energies such as e-fuels, green hydrogen or ammonia.

Port wants to become climate neutral by 2040

“We will need modern terminal infrastructure for the import of these modern energy sources, some of which are intended to replace gas in industry,” said Leonhard.

In terms of balance, the port is to become climate-neutral by 2040.

Port of Hamburg sustainability goals

The Port of Hamburg works closely with port companies, logistics companies, shipping companies, authorities and other stakeholders to continuously improve sustainability. Sustainability reports are prepared regularly to document progress and identify further actions that can be implemented.

The Port of Hamburg has taken various measures in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals. Here are some of the key aspects that the port values ​​in terms of sustainability: