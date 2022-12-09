NVIDIA uses RTX technology to reimagine and design the classic game “Portal” launched by game company Valve in 2007. “Portal with RTX” is now officially launched as free official downloadable content (DLC), and players need Get our latest Game Ready driver release for the best gaming experience!

GeForce gamers should download the new GeForce Game Ready driver to run next-gen updates for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Jurassic World Evolution 2 with NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology Evolution 2)” for the best experience.

Install the new Game Ready driver for Portal with RTX!

NVIDIA Reimagines Game Company Valve’s Signature Video Game Portal With Advanced Graphics Features, NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA Reflex And More . “Portal with RTX” is now on the classic game platform, as an official downloadable content (DLC), open to players for free download.

Get ready for the next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by installing the new Game Ready driver!

All PC players of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive a free update on December 14th, which adds various game changes, new missions, and the ability to take full advantage of the latest PC and laptop models. Type new drawing features.

Here’s what to look forward to this time around:

RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) adds more immersive and realistic outdoor ray-traced lighting Ray-traced ambient occlusion improves shadows around objects that block light Ray-traced shadows improve realism, clarity, and visibility of shadows Ray-traced reflections Improved reflection accuracy and quality for water bodies and other properly reflective surfaces Ultra+ settings increased draw distances, foliage density, background character detail, asset quality, and more Improved texture resolution and environments gained new geometric detail

The game also incorporates DLSS 3 technology to improve overall performance, and NVIDIA Reflex technology to minimize lag time.

Prepare for the DLSS 3 update for Jurassic World: Evolution 2 by installing the new Game Ready driver

Frontier Developments, Universal Games and Digital Platforms have joined hands to launch the new DLC expansion of “Jurassic World: Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion” on December 8, Taiwan time.

In addition to the paid DLC content, there are also other free updates for all existing players, including DLSS 3 and a series of new features, such as the attack and feeding behavior of small species, and five campaign levels, a range of new skin and pattern colors for specific dinosaur variants, and a range of quality-of-life items.

Ray tracing technology continues this holiday season, bringing new looks to more games!

Portal with RTX, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Jurassic World: Evolution 2 demonstrate how ray tracing is shaping the direction of gaming. Over the past few years, ray tracing technology has continued to revolutionize lighting in PC games and dramatically improve consumers’ expectations for even more gorgeous visuals in their most awaited titles.

Today, more than 100 games and more than 70 applications support ray tracing technology. Over the coming holidays, some of the games that players are most looking forward to adding ray-traced lighting effects include:

．  A Plague Tale: Requiem

．  “Cyberpunk 2077 (Cyberpunk 2077)”

．  “Dying Light 2 Stay Human”

．  Resident Evil Village

． 《F1 22》

．  Fortnite

．  Forza Horizon 5

．  “Winged Star Survival (ICARUS)”

．  Jurassic World Evolution 2

．  Marvel’s Midnight Suns

．  Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

．  Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

． 《Minecraft with RTX》

． 《Portal with RTX》

．  “Sackboy: A Big Adventure”

．  Saints Row (2022)

．  The Callisto Protocol

．  “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” (available on 12/14)

．  Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

．  World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Gamers should make sure their next GPU is not only ready for today’s top games, but also future-proof. The GPU must have the following three elements:

Dedicated RT cores powerful enough to handle ray tracing effects Support AI performance multipliers such as NVIDIA DLSS Powerful graphics and rendering capabilities

