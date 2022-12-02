NVIDIA uses RTX Remix to add advanced graphics functions such as full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and NVIDIA Reflex to Valve’s signature video game “Portal”, creating an eye-catching new look and atmosphere for the game.

The “Portal with RTX” update developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios, as long as players have the main game of “Portal”, they can download it as a free DLC, and it will be available on the Steam game platform on December 8, 2022. Players can download it for free download.

In addition, more and more games support NVIDIA DLSS at the end of the year, including free updates for the upcoming “Need for Speed: Rebellious” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, allowing GeForce players to get the best gaming performance.

DLSS 3:

Need for Speed: Reckless (Available Now, Supports DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Warhammer 40,000 Darktide) (available now, supports DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (available December 8, supports DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (Update to support DLSS 3 coming December 8)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updated version with DLSS 3 and ray tracing support coming December 14)

DLSS 2:

Firefighting Simulator (Available Now, Supports DLSS 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Children (releases December 2, supports DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

Choo-Choo Charles (available December 9, supports DLSS 2)

Blacktail (available December 15, supports DLSS 2)

source: nvidia.com