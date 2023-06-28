possible big surprise for SoC and RAM

Not much time has passed since the release on these pages of our review of REDMAGIC 8 Pro Titanium, but the time has already come to look further (after all, the world of smartphones is constantly looking for something new). In fact, the date of theoverseas presentation event of REDMAGIC 8S Pro.

In short, the brand behind the gaming smartphones has indicated, via the Weibo social network and as also reported by GSMArena, that everything will be held in China on July 5, 2023. Therefore, there is little more than a week to go, at the time of writing, to the presentation event of the future REDMAGIC device.

According to sources, the smartphone may have several similarities with the aforementioned REDMAGIC 8 Pro, but there may be surprises especially on the SoC and RAM side. In fact, all the sources indicate the presence of a new Qualcomm processor, but there is a bit of “indecision” as to what the SoC will actually be.

In fact, sources such as Gizchina suggest that it could be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, while sources such as Wccftech, based on some teasers, indicate the possibility that REDMAGIC 8S Pro could represent the first smartphone outside the Samsung portfolio to integrate un SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy”that is, an “overclocked” version of the processor.

Furthermore, another aspect that is indicated by sources such as PhoneArena lies in the possible presence of up to 24GB of RAM. In short, there seem to be all the conditions for REDMAGIC 8S Pro to represent “a monster of power”. We’ll see: July 5, 2023 isn’t that far away.