PostgreSQL: IT security warning about new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for PostgreSQL. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for PostgreSQL on 08/11/2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Open Source PostgreSQL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PostgreSQL Security Notfication (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for PostgreSQL reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

PostgreSQL Bug: description of the attack

PostgreSQL is a freely available database for different operating systems.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in PostgreSQL to execute arbitrary code or bypass security measures.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-39418 and CVE-2023-39417.

Systems affected by the PostgreSQL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source PostgreSQL < 15.4 (cpe:/a:postgresql:postgresql)

Open Source PostgreSQL < 14.9 (cpe:/a:postgresql:postgresql)

Open Source PostgreSQL < 13.12 (cpe:/a:postgresql:postgresql)

Open Source PostgreSQL < 12.16 (cpe:/a:postgresql:postgresql)

Open Source PostgreSQL < 11.21 (cpe:/a:postgresql:postgresql)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PostgreSQL Security Notfication vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of the present IT security notice for PostgreSQL. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

