Pot-headed man finally completes the All Enemy Valkyrie challenge in “Elden’s Circle”- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Technology

by admin
Pot-headed man finally completes the All Enemy Valkyrie challenge in "Elden's Circle"

“Let me solo her” started to challenge the game mod of “Eirden’s Ring” in March this year, turning all the enemies in the game into Valkyrie Marlenia. He finally completed this challenge in yesterday’s live broadcast. He The process is both fun and painful.

Although the challenge lasted for about a month, he did not start the challenge every day. In fact, his total challenge time was only about 10 hours, and he completed it after 5 live broadcasts. Compared with many who only had one Valkyrie, they were stuck for several hours or even For several days of players, his attack speed can be said to be astonishing, and he is worthy of being a god-level player who has killed countless Valkyries.

